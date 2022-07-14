Ieq Capital LLC Buys 116 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

