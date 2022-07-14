Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

