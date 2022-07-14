Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

NYSE PKG opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.