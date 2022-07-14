Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

