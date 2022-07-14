Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

