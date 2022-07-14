Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,318,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,999.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,292 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GDDY stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

