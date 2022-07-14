Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,969,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $460,138,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

