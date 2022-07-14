Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $866,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

ATO stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

