Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 307,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

