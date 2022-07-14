Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,743,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $14,744,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at $10,576,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mplx by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.57. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

