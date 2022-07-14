Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

