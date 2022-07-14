Ieq Capital LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $133.09 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

