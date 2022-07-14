Ieq Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QVAL opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.