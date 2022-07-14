Ieq Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

