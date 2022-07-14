Ieq Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.09.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

