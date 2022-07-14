Ieq Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $655.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $972.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

