Ieq Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.39.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.