Ieq Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

