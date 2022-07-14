Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Mandiant by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

