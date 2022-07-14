Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 957,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $575,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

