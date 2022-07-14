Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

