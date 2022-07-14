Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $269.03 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.