Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $101.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $92.83 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

