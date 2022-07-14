Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

