Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,801 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

