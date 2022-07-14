Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

