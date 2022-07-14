Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.76.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

