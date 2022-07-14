Ieq Capital LLC Sells 866 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.