Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

