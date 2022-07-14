Ieq Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

