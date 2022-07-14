Ieq Capital LLC Takes $245,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

