Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Globant by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $147,279,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Globant by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

