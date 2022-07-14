Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

