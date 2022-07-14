Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 41,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

