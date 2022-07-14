Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

