Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in PPL by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after buying an additional 726,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PPL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
