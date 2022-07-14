Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

