Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

