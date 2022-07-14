Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.93

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and traded as low as $17.97. Indivior shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Indivior ( OTCMKTS:INVVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 68.52%. Analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.