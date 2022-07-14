Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INFI. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,031,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
