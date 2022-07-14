Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFI. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,031,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

