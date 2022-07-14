Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.54. 2,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTJL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

