Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

IINN stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

