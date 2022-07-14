Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.60

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$190.60 and last traded at C$189.75, with a volume of 19915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$189.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Barclays lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$178.73.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

