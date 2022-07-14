Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.60

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$190.60 and last traded at C$189.75, with a volume of 19915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$189.59.

IFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.64.

The company has a market cap of C$33.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$180.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.73.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

