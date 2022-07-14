Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

