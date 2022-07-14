International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.55. 57,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 45,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

