Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

