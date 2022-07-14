Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.