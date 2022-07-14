Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.