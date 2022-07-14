Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

