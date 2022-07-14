Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,250.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

